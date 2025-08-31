Clemson's Stagnant Offense Falls Short At Home Against LSU
In a battle of not only the Tigers' nickname, but also a struggle of which Death Valley would prevail, on this night, the Clemson Tigers were not able to get the job done and start the season on a high note with a win against a top 10 opponent.
Clemson was expected to have a high-powered offense in 2025. Still, the LSU defense was stingy and stout, consistently pressuring Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and making him uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the night. LSU has been a pass-heavy team for a couple of seasons, but would flip the script in this one by running the ball 31 times as a team for 108 yards.
Clemson would only run the ball 20 times for a total of 31 yards. Most of the rushing yards for LSU were between the hashes, as the Clemson defense would force LSU into third and longs, but LSU would be able to get good yardage on a few chunk plays.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams left the game in the first half with an unspecified hamstring injury and would not return to give Clemson a spark on offense. Klubnik would finish the night with 19 completions for 230 yards and no touchdowns. He would throw one interception. LSU senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would outduel Klubnik by completing 29 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.
Neither Clemson nor LSU was very efficient on third down, with Clemson converting three out of 13, while LSU converted four times out of 11. The time of possession was a significant factor in the game, as it always is in any game, but LSU would hold the football for 37:06, while Clemson had it for 22:06.
A completion for LSU in what looked to be a touchdown, depending on what side of the fence you're on, was overturned after it appeared that the LSU receiver bobbled the ball a little when his arms hit the ground. It was a questionable call in the third quarter that could have resulted in more points for LSU, making this game an immeasurable task for Clemson to get back into due to the stale offense.
LSU, retooled with a highly touted class of transfers, showed the mental and physical toughness that coach Brian Kelly was seeking after trailing 10-3 at the half. LSU exhibited a stifling defense in all aspects on that side of the ball. The final score of the game was 17-10, with LSU leaving with a 1-0 record and heading back home to take on Louisiana Tech on Sept 6.
Clemson will stay at home and take on Troy on Sept. 6, hoping to get in the win column. Luckily, with Clemson being in the ACC, this game may not serve as a significant obstacle to keeping them out of the College Football Playoff picture.