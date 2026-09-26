Clemson Stock Report: Players Who Raised and Lowered Their Stock in Cal Win

Clemson football continues to stay perfect in ACC play after Friday night, taking down Cal 24-10 in Berkeley.

Despite some early adversity, head coach Dabo Swinney’s group used shutdown defense and a strong run game to hold off the Golden Bears three time zones away, returning with a statement win that left fans satisfied.

Like we do here every week after the game ends, here’s a stock report on some specific players for the Tigers who raised and lowered their stock on Friday night.

Stock Up: RB Gideon Davidson

For the second straight game, Davidson raised his potential with another marquee performance in ACC play. He finished with 159 yards off of 22 carries, adding the two touchdowns that made the difference.

Clemson’s offense has relied on the sophomore throughout the last two games, and he has continued to deliver. Davidson averaged 7.2 yards per carry, which was inflated by a 75-yard touchdown run to record the game-sealing score in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers officially have a top running back in the ACC, let alone the country, and Davidson will look to continue that momentum against Miami next weekend.

Stock Down: QB Tait Reynolds

Clemson fans should expect a roller coaster season with a freshman quarterback, and they saw that with Reynolds on Friday night.

He finished with 108 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and an interception while completing 13 of his 21 passes. However, he also had a turnover in the first quarter from a fumble, extending the ball out that eventually forced a scoop-and-score the other way. That touchdown was the only one Cal scored in the game.

Down field, the quarterback also missed a lot of throws, but if Clemson buys into its identity that it has created in the ground game, Reynolds will have to make the winning reads to do so. That will be telling against the Hurricanes next weekend.

Stock Up: EDGE Darien Mayo

Before the game, we saw edge rusher Darien Mayo see snaps at the defensive lineman position, due to many of the players in that group being out due to injury.

Standing at 6-foot-7, the frame paid off for the junior, finishing with a tackle and a pivotal pass breakup on a Cal fourth down in the first half. The defensive end was able to get 40 snaps in the win, and his length gave the Golden Bears problems throughout the contest.

He has to compete with a loaded room at edge rusher, but if defensive coordinator Tom Allen needs a unique package to trick opposing offenses, Mayo proved he could be a solid option on the interior.

Stock Down: DT Amare Adams

On the flip side, others in the Clemson defensive lineman room were unable to meet the call. Sophomore Amare Adams was one of those names that will look to improve.

Adams only finished with three total tackles, with one being by himself, in the win. The Tigers have struggled to impose their will on the interior in 2026, and while the defense has switched around names, the sophomore hasn’t gotten that breakout moment just yet.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of games for Adams to have that happen with ACC play. However, other names are making strides within this group, and perhaps even players at different positions, like Mayo, are contributing a lot, too.

Stock Up: CB Elliot Washington II

Every week, I think it’s fair to say that cornerback Ashton Hampton has raised his stock. However, in terms of the secondary, Washington saw the most visible contributions to the team.

He picked off Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele twice in the win, once on the Golden Bears’ first drive and final drive of the game. Washington also only allowed one reception for nine yards on the receivers that he was guarding in the contest.

Clemson’s secondary is getting hot at the right time, and Hampton and Washington are the keystones of that unit. Especially against a Miami team that could be deemed as the best passing attack in all of college football, the duo will truly be tested next weekend at home.

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