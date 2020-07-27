Fans of Clemson athletics can get a full day's worth of their on Tigers Tuesday on the ACC Network. The network announced its annual "takeover" event starting Monday with Boston College.

Clemson's schedule features men's and women's soccer, softball, basketball and football. The day will conclude with Clemson's latest national championship win against Alabama.

While most of the games scheduled are from the last few seasons, I was hoping the executives would reach further back into the vault for some truly memorable Clemson moments.

This led me to plan my own "Clemson Takeover" day for the network. Truth be told, I'm not sure the ACC network would have access to some of these games, or if they were even televised, but here's what I would like to see.

Baseball: Clemson vs. Oral Roberts (June 9, 2006)

I am a major college baseball fan, and I can remember listening to this game on the radio from my apartment in Orangeburg.

Oral Roberts, a three-seed in its regional, upset Arkansas and Oklahoma State to earn a trip to Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Golden Eagles would face top-ranked Clemson in a best-of-three series.

In Game 1, ORU jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second, but a Clemson rally would eventually lead to the Tigers taking a 7-5 lead into the ninth inning.

Oral Roberts rallied for three runs in the ninth to grab an 8-7 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Clemson loaded the bases and Tyler Colvin would hit his 13th home run of the season to send the Tigers home with an 11-8 victory.

Clemson would win a one-run game the next day to advance to the College World Series.

Football: Clemson at Virginia (Oct. 10, 1992)

Virginia, unbeaten and ranked 10th in the country, hosted the Tigers at Scott Stadium. Clemson was looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the ACC after losses to Florida State and Georgia Tech.

Nelson Welch kicked a 32-yard field goal to beat 10th ranked Virginia 29-28.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and would hold a 28-7 advantage at halftime. In the second half, Clemson's defense would hold UVA to just six first downs and allowed its offense to make a major comeback.

After missing a field goal and extra point earlier in the game, Nelson Welch hit a 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 29-28 victory.

Men's Basketball: Clemson vs. Duke (Jan. 9, 1980)

Clemson defeated the Blue Devils 87-82 in overtime in front of what was at the time the largest crowd in Littlejohn Coliseum history (13,864).

The win also marked the first time the Tigers had beaten the nation's top-ranked team. Moose Campbell led the Tigers with 23 points while Larry Nance added 14 points.

The only other time the Tigers have defeated a No. 1 ranked team was Feb. 18, 2001, against North Carolina.

Men's Soccer: Clemson at Rutgers (Nov. 29, 1987)

It was an unlikely national championship run for the Clemson men's soccer team in 1987. The 1984 team won the title after being one of the top-ranked teams in the country, but the '87 team finished 1-4-1 in the ACC and lost in the first round of the ACC tournament to UNC.

In the quarterfinals, Clemson traveled to New Jersey to face Rutgers. The Tigers held a commanding 3-1 lead late in the game, but a Rutgers goal pulled the Scarlet Knights to within one with just over five minutes to play.

With time winding down, Rutgers was awarded a penalty kick, giving the Scarlet Knights a chance to pull even. Clemson keeper Tim Genovese would make the save and send the Tigers to the Final Four.

Clemson would host the Final Four and defeat North Carolina (who had beaten the Tigers twice earlier in the year) and San Diego State to earn its second national title.

Which games would you want to see on the ACC Network? Let us know below in the comments section.