The Tigers have struck first.

Trevor Lawrence capped off a 9-play, 92-yard drive with a 2 yard touchdown run to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Amari Rodgers had two catches on back-to-back receptions for 54 yards on the scoring drive to help Clemson move get the drive going.

Lawrence has started out 4-5 passing for 60 yards after an early three and out that saw him sacked for a big loss on third down.