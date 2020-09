Clemson has struck again.

The Tigers have now taken a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter on Trevor Lawrence's second rushing touchdown on the night, this one coming from one yard out. The touchdown capped off a 9-play, 80-yard drive.

Running back Travis Etienne did much of the work n the drive, including a 29-yard run that set the Tigers up at the Wake four yard line. So far on the night Etienne has 10 carries for 82 yards.