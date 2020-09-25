Coming into Clemson as a defensive linemen, redshirt freshmen Tayquon Johnson was accustomed to trying to get after the quarterback. After making the move to offensive line, he is now tasked with protecting the quarterback.

So far, Johnson says that transition is going well, although it hasn't been easy. There have been certain challenges, but once he got on the field and settled in, it was still just football.

"I would say the transition has been really good for me," Johnson said on Monday. "It's definitely been a challenge, making sure I pick up on the technique and the playbook and stuff like that."

"My very first game, like at Wake Forest, I was very nervous for the first time, but as the game started to go on, I started to kind of settle down and just kind of like honed in on my technique in my plays."

In making the move, Johnson has made it a priority to bring a defensive linemen's mentality over to the offensive line. Johnson says having that nastiness has been a primary focus of the group as a whole over the offseason.

"That's kind of something that we wanted to work on is becoming a better unit to kind of be more aggressive, and more nasty. Kind of get that label put on us as kind of being nasty and put our hands in the dirt, line up against anybody and pretty much just dog whoever steps on the line."

