The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While many things were certainly different in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the results were not as No. 1 Clemson was dominant in its 49-0 shutout win over The Citadel.

The Tigers have now won 17 consecutive home openers and 23 straight at home, extending a school record.

Position Grades:

Quarterbacks: The march to the Heisman continues for Trevor Lawrence. The third-year starter was brilliant in the short amount of time he was on the field, hitting on eight of his nine throws, averaging more than 18 yards per attempt, and scoring four total touchdowns. Backup D.J Uiagalelei looked sharp for the most part as the coaches opened up the playbook a little more for him, but Taisun Phommachanh did have some struggles... A-

Running Backs: Travis Etienne was doing Travis Etienne things, averaging more than eight yards per carry in limited action. Darien Rencher and Chez Melussi both averaged more than six yards per carry. Lyn-J Dixon saw his first action of the season and picked up a key block in pass protection on a Lawrence touchdown pass. The younger backs still have some work to do, but overall a good day as Clemson rushed for 163 yards and has now rushed for 150 yards or more in 12 consecutive games... A-

Wide Receivers: Frank Ladson Jr. seems to be starting to separate himself from the rest of the pack when it comes to the outside receivers. Ladson reeled in his first two touchdown catches of the season and caught three passes total. Freshman E.J. Williams had three catches and Cornell Powell had two. Amari Rodgers had a long touchdown catch. After doing most of their damage across the middle of the field last weekend, the Tigers made more of an effort to get the outside guys involved on Saturday... A

Tight Ends: A week after being heavily involved in the passing game, the tight ends accounted for two catches for two yards. Braden Galloway did not have a reception. Against the Bulldogs though, they weren't needed. This group will still be a huge part of the offense moving forward... B

Offensive Line: The starting offensive linemen turned in another solid performance. However, the reserves still have a ways to go. Missed assignments, bad snaps, there was a little bit of everything, If there is an area in which the Tigers can not afford an injury, it is the offensive line. The bye week is coming at the right time for this group... B-

Defensive Line: Once again, this group was dominant. Some of the younger players were seeing the option offense for the first time, and it did not affect them at all. Clemson had four sacks in the game, giving them at least four sacks in four consecutive games. The Citadel had just 86 yards on the ground and averaged less than two yards per carry, the second consecutive game the Tigers have accomplished that feat... A+

Linebackers: This group was flying all over the field on Saturday. Jake Venables had a fantastic game, leading the team in tackles with five. Keith Maguire and Trenton Simpson both played well, with Simpson recording his first career sack. The Tigers are as deep here as anywhere on the field, and it showed on Saturday... A+

Secondary: If this group is going to be as good as many think they can be, Derion Kendrick needs to be on the field, and not making mental mistakes when he is. Kendrick is the best corner on the team, and at the moment is trying to climb his way out of the proverbial doghouse. They also need Mario Goodrich back, as he has yet to appear in a game. When you do not have your two most experienced guys, it has an impact. However, it has also allowed the Tigers to get some valuable experience for the younger guys on the roster, and two games in, this group is still a work in progress... C+

Special Teams: Etienne and Rodgers both had long punt returns. Will Spiers averaged 46 yards per punt and had one that went for 53 yards. Through two games, the Tigers special teams have been far better than they've been in recent seasons... A+

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter