Clemson Tiger to Watch in Week 1: WR Brannon Spector

Brannon Spector hasn't played a down of football since January 1, 2021.

The Clemson wide receiver missed all of last year after developing breathing issues following a bout with COVID-19. And while it'll be extra sweet for Spector when he steps on the field Monday night against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, his push to return to football, and normal life, means a lot to his program.

"It's a really big confidence boost for our guys, especially for Brandon and I know for DJ too and our quarterbacks," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "To see what he's gone through and just overcoming some of the adversity that he had healthwise."

But Spector isn't just a feel-good story. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Calhoun, Georgia, native has a real shot at making a big impact in Week 1.

Spector is playing in the slot, a much-maligned position that struggled to develop a go-to receiver last season. The Tigers are looking to get much more out of that role this season.

The inside guy is critical to both helping move the chains, especially on third downs, and setting up the outside receivers, tight ends and running backs to make plays in the passing game.

Spector could change turn those fortunes around if his strong fall camp carries over into this first game against the Yellow Jackets.

"He's had a great camp and he is ready to go," Streeter said. "That kid is a warrior and very, very physical, tough kid, fast, explosive and so I'm really really excited to see Brannon out there first time in a while."

Despite the long layoff, Spector found himself listed as a starter on the depth chart this week, beating out freshman Antonio Williams and converted quarterback Will Taylor. It shows how far Spector's come and what he's done to impress the coaches.

Spector enters the game with just 19 career catches for 152 yards. In 2020, he produced 136 yards on 16 receptions with a career-long catch of 26 yards in 180 snaps. He played in 11 games and made one start.

Spector hasn't recorded a touchdown entering his third season, but that could change. He faces a rebuilt Georgia Tech secondary that's relying on several transfers in the opener.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei desperately needs a reliable outlet in the slot, and Spector proved he could get open during his limited work in 2020. If the dynamic of this offense is to rebound and the passing game is to once again become successful, Spector is going to be right in the middle of that.

And Monday night is a great time for the fully healthy receiver to remind people he's able to impact this offense.

"I just wanted to get back, it didn't matter where, but for it to be back in Georgia, back in Atlanta, 45 minutes to an hour away from home, it's pretty awesome," Spector said. "I'm excited to play."

