Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 6

The Clemson Tigers have so many playmakers on defense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on defense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 6 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 6: Mario Goodrich

Senior Mario Goodrich started four games a year ago, including a two-interception performance against Pitt in November for which he won ACC Defensive Back of the Week after posting the first multi-interception game by a Clemson player since Cordrea Tankersley in the 2016 ACC Championship Game.

Lengthy corner who enters 2021 credited with 36 tackles (0.5 for loss), six pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 555 snaps over 35 games (four starts).

2020: Credited with 16 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in 237 snaps over eight games (four starts) … unavailable at Wake Forest and vs. The Citadel … made two tackles in season debut vs. Virginia … broke up a pass against No. 7 Miami … added a tackle vs. Boston College … won ACC Defensive Back of the Week and team defensive player of the week after posting three tackles and two interceptions vs. Pitt, the first multi-interception game by a Clemson player since Cordrea Tankersley’s two-interception game against Virginia Tech in the 2016 ACC Championship Game … contributed two tackles and a fumble recovery at Virginia Tech … made five tackles in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … added three tackles in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.