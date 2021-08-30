Clemson Approaching Matchup With Georgia Like They Would Any Other Game

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei says the Tigers are approaching their season-opening matchup against fifth-ranked Georgia like they would any other game.

D.J Uiagalelei isn't your typical sophomore. In fact, at times, he comes off more like a seasoned veteran.

Uiagalelei is entering his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Tigers, while at the same time heading into a season-opening matchup against SEC foe Georgia. However, outside of knowing he's now the starter, he doesn't feel all that different than he did one year ago heading into the season opener as the backup to Trevor Lawrence.

"I think from a standpoint of that, the only reason why I might feel a little different cuz maybe it's game one coming out the gate," Uiagalelei said. "Going into the season I'm gonna start game one. I feel like that's the only thing that's different. Last year we knew we had Trevor. Trevor's gonna start game one. I think knowing now that I'm gonna be the starter for game one, that's the only thing that's different."

No. 3 Clemson is set to open the season on Saturday against the No. 5 Bulldogs in what is one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups of the entire season. While Uiagalelei is well aware of the implications that could potentially come with opening against an opponent of that caliber, the quarterback also known as Big Cinco said the Tigers are approaching the game as if they would any other. Like it's the biggest game of the season.

"We might be able to see these guys later down the road," Uiagalelei said. "But I feel like, I mean for me, every single game, whatever game it is, whatever the next game is, so this will be the next game, is the biggest game of the season for me. It doesn't matter if we're playing another team... it doesn't really matter who we're playing, whatever the next game up is the biggest game."

After losing players like Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell on the offensive side of the ball, there have been questions about how Clemson can replace the loss of so much production. However, Uiagalelei feels like this can be one of the best offenses the Tigers have put on the field and insists that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has the team very motivated to go out and prove it on the field.

"I'm very confident in this offense and I think everyone on the offense is too," Uiagalelei said. "Coach Elliott says that every day that our goal is that we want to be able to be the best offense in the country and I feel like every day we're at practice that we're working towards that goal. So I think we're all super confident in the offense. (We know) who we lost and we just know we have a lot of guys that are gonna be able to step up this year and be ready to play."

