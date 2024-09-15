Clemson Tigers Backup QB Reflects on 'Special Moment' vs. Appalachian State
The Clemson Tigers had a much-needed huge bounceback performance against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Week 2.
They were able to erase the bad taste in their mouth from a season-opening thrashing at the hands of the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, as they lost 34-3.
It was also a chance to build positive momentum into their first ACC matchup of the season in Week 4 against the NC State Wolfpack after having a bye this past Saturday.
There were a lot of standout performers in the Appalachian State game for the Tigers, but it was starting quarterback Cade Klubnik who garnered a lot of headlines, and rightfully so, as he had a historic performance.
The former five-star recruit completed 24-of-26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns, adding two rushing scores on the ground.
It was the kind of explosive showing that Clemson fans have been waiting to see from the highly touted quarterback.
But, he wasn’t the only signal caller who had a big game against the Mountaineers.
His backup, redshirt freshman Christopher Vizzina, also performed at a high level. He relieved Klubnik in the blowout, getting some extended playing time in the second half.
7-of-11 passes were completed for 78 yards, and he added 31 rushing yards on the ground with six attempts. He also found the end zone for the first time in his career with a five-yard rush.
Vizzina credited his coaches for getting him prepared and for the support they gave at halftime when it was revealed he would be entering the game.
“In the locker room, Coach Riley told me it was go time,” Vizzina said, via Alex Turri of Clemson Wire. “Coach Swinney was like it’s CV time. Go show us what you can do.”
He showed what he was capable of, as he scored on a do-or-die fourth down situation.
“I have to go get in there,” he said. “It’s a night game in Death Valley, fourth down, running with the twos. Those are my guys, and I wasn’t going to come up short.”
Having the opportunity to celebrate with his teammates on the field for the first time was something Vizzina cherished.
“That was a really special moment… to celebrate with my teammates after and think about what a great drive we had… that was awesome,” he shared.
His parents were also in attendance to see him score his first of what everyone hopes is many touchdowns for the Tigers. He spoke highly of his mom and dad, who he called his "biggest supporters."
“There’s a video of my parents when I ran in for the touchdown, and to see them so happy, they knew what it took to get here,” he said. “Those are my closest supporters, people I love the most… it was a really special moment after the game to get to share that with them.”