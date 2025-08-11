All Clemson

Three Clemson Tigers named to Bednarik Award Watch List

A trio of Clemson Tigers star defenders are preseason contenders for the Bednarik Award, which is given to the most outstanding defender in college football.

Clemson defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) reacts with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) are two of three Tigers named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.
Clemson defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) reacts with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) are two of three Tigers named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. / Ken Ruinard- staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
As the Clemson Tigers inch closer to the 2025 season, preseason honors continue to pour in.

Three Tigers – cornerback Avieon Terrell, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and edge rusher T.J. Parker – found themselves featured on the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club released Monday.

The Bednarik Award, named after NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and and center Chuck Bendarik, is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football since 1995. The recipient each year is supposed to exemplify toughness, excellence, and leadership on the field. 

Former Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, now with the Jacksonvillege Jagaurs, won the award last year.

Terrell, Woods, and Parker join a list of 90 players on the radar to potentially claim the award at the end of the season, including just 15 from the ACC. The SEC boasts the most candidates with 23, followed by 20 from the Big Ten.

Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Clemson is absolutely loaded with future NFL stars on both sides of the football, and the defense is filled with veteran talents that are proven and know what it takes to win.

Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell, was ranked as the fourth-best returning cornerback by PFF in April after displaying his elite, well-rounded skillset in 2024.

A projected first-round pick, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft, the junior stands at only 5-foot-11, 180 pounds but plays beyond his size. Terrell has proven he can affect the game in a multitude of ways, leading all Power Four corners in forced incompletions with 14  last season and recording three forced fumbles – the second-most among all FBS cornerbacks.

Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson corner back Avieon Terrell (20) tackles Florida Atlantic running back Kobe Lewis (5) during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK / Gannett-USA TODAY NETWORK

In front of Terrell is the dynamic duo of Woods and Parker, which could be the scariest two-headed monster any offensive line will have to face in the nation.

Both Tigers are projected to be lottery picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Woods expected to be the top defensive tackle prospect and Parker predicted to be one of the top edge rushers in the draft class.

Everyone knows what Woods and Parker are capable of this season, and along with Terrell’s upside, all three Tigers have a legitimate shot at claiming the award, a feat that is yet to be done by any Clemson player in the Bednarik Award’s 30 years of existence.

The formal presentation of the 2025 Bednarik Award is set for March 13, 2026, at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in Atlanta, Ga.

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) pass rushes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

