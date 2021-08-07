Clemson Bruise Brothers Back for Fall Camp

After both players missed the spring, veterans Baylon Spector and James Skalski are back for fall camp, leading the way for a very talented and deep group of Clemson linebackers.

Baylon Spector and James Skalski have a combined nine years of experience playing linebacker for the Clemson Tigers.

The two have played together for so long and so well, they have garnered the nickname "The Bruise Brothers."

The Tigers were without both veteran linebackers in the spring, while each player recovered from injury, but now that fall camp has started, both are back and fully healthy. After the first practice of the fall, Spector said that Skalski's presence makes everyone around him better.

"It's very fun, exciting," Spector said. "It's great to play next to him. Just the energy that he brings, that we both bring, and commitment that he brings. Just the focus that me and him both have out there. He's very confident out there. Gives other guys confidence, which helps our defense. I enjoy having him out there, getting out there playing with him."

After suffering a one-sided loss to Ohio State in last year's Sugar Bowl, and getting dominated on both lines of scrimmage by the Buckeyes, Clemson opens with Georgia on September 4. Knowing that they have another high-quality opponent coming up, Spector said he, Skalski and the rest of the Tigers are now focused on getting back to what they do best.

"Last year we came out, we got embarrassed, were out-physicaled last year." Spector said. "Just reinstate who we are and come out for this upcoming game the first game, and we're excited. We know they're a tough opponent and are going to be great. They're going to be ready."

However, Spector said players aren't putting too much pressure on themselves just because the Bulldogs are first on the schedule. One of Dabo Swinney's goals for the team each and every season is winning the opener, and while they're excited for the opportunity to play a quality opponent, Spector said they will approach this game as they would any other.

"One of our goals is to win the opener and that's huge," Spector said. "Coach Swinney's been preaching it. Every year, one of our goals is to win the opener and we're gonna play the same, but we're excited for sure."

