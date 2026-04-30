Clemson Tigers Fall Into Early CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 Ranking

While some outlets are not giving the Clemson Tigers credit, one put head coach Dabo Swinney’s team on his list ahead of a pivotal 2026 season.

CBS Sports writer Brandon Marcello put Clemson at No. 22 in his ranking, which was made after all of the dust had settled regarding different situations around the college football world. The Tigers had an early spring, compared to other schools, meaning there were still plenty of things to be done until the ranking was revealed.

Clemson was one of three teams from the ACC to be mentioned in the ranking. The Miami Hurricanes were at No. 7 of Marcello’s ranking. However, the Tigers were ahead of SMU, which was ranked No. 25 due to some key retention, including head coach Rhett Lashlee.

Swinney will see two top 10 opponents this season, according to this ranking. He first faced LSU, at No. 9, in the second game of the home-and-home series between both sets of Tigers on Sept. 5. Then, he hosts Miami on Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium in what could be the most important home game of the series, if the Tigers begin the year on the right foot.

Marcello said that he gave Clemson the ranking due to the consistency that Swinney has had “rather than the talent on board.” The Tigers haven’t had the best recruiting classes like those of the late 2010s and early 2020s, nor use the transfer portal as often as the other teams above them.

However, the bowl game consistency, as well as the coaching stability with Swinney has the writer believing that Clemson could be a fringe top 25 team in 2026.

What's old is new again at Clemson, with Swinney sticking to what's familiar rather than stretching his boundaries,” Marcello wrote about the retention.

Another part of the program that was mentioned was the Tigers’ defense, which dominated during the team’s spring game last month. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit had nine sacks from Team Orange, the respective first-team starters.

Transfers like Elliot Washington II, Markus Strong, Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III should play important roles in how good the Tigers can be, and Allen will settle in with his first season with Clemson under his belt already.

Marcello touches on new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, adding how Christopher Vizzina will be a first-year starter as well as Clemson’s quarterback. There’s a lot to be proven at this stage of the game for both of these Tigers, and if both meet the potential they’ve been expected to have, it will bring plenty of success.

Clemson doesn’t have the roster filled with popular names and standout freshmen, but they should have a group that will compete and contend for an ACC Championship in 2026. Only time will tell if that’s how Swinney’s group comes out this season.