Clemson Tigers Climb Back Into Top 20 After Latest Win Over Pittsburgh Panthers
The Clemson Tigers have begun a new win streak with their win on Saturday over the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Now 8-2 on the year overall, and finishing with a 7-1 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tigers have two more chances to prove their worth to the College Football Playoff committee. They may still need to win the conference championship game to break into the fold, but with the way that the Miami Hurricanes have played of late, and the SMU Mustangs' weaker schedule than any of the three contenders, it is certainly possible.
Clemson's latest win may not have seen their stock rise in the eyes of the regular weekly polls, but that is not the case for Chris Vannini of The Athletic and his weekly college football power rankings. After having the Tigers ranked 24th last week, they have now climbed back into the top 20, landing at 19th.
It came on their second win in as many weeks, the beginning of another winning streak for 2024. With a matchup against The Citadel looming, at Memorial Stadium no less, that streak should live to see at least one more week.
The final contest of the season, however, will see Clemson hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that has made life hard for many within the SEC. The Gamecocks boast wins over the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers, while having also lost to both the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide by only a combined five points.
South Carolina will prove to be the Tigers' toughest test of the year since Week One, but they can not fall into the trap and drop their easy matchup against FCS The Citadel. Looking ahead to your next opponent, even against competition legitimately not even in the same league as you, has been the downfall of many teams in the past, and will continue to wreak havoc for many years to come.
Despite the two losses, Clemson does boast a better resume than the Hurricanes, though Miami currently holds the tiebreaker with their win over the Louisville Cardinals. The Hurricanes will need to lose one of their final two conference games of the year for the Tigers to land a spot in the conference championship game.
It has been a rollercoaster of a year for Clemson and veteran head coach Dabo Swinney. With their chances for the conference championship and College Football Playoff out of their hands, all they can do is continue to win.