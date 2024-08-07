Clemson Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney Gushes About Freshman Receiver
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are getting ready for their Week 1 clash against the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31st to kick off the 2024 college football season.
Right off the bat, fans will get a good idea of what Clemson is capable of doing this season. It's a great test, but it's one that the Tigers have to bring their best game to in order to pull off a win.
Over the past few years, Clemson has been left disappointed. They are hoping to get back to being a legitimate College Football Playoff contender this season.
In order to do that, they will need a lot of players to step up. They have loads of young talent that will need to play key roles across many different positions.
One key young player that has become a top name to watch is freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco.
Not only has he caught the eye of the media, Swinney himself opened up and gushed about the young wideout in a recent quote.
“He is just further along (than T.J. Moore). Again, he is on his third round of installation. and he is about twelve pounds bigger and stronger.”
Wesco has started camp looking very good and is in a great place.
“He has had a solid few days. There have been a few balls that I would like for him to be a little more consistent. There are some balls we need him to finish on. But the same things, he is a great, great kid that loves to play and is coachable."
Clemson has to feel good about their young duo at wide receiver of Wesco and T.J. Moore. Swinney is clearly excited about both of them.
“We got us two good young ones right there. Wesco, for sure, he can go play today. He has that type of understanding. He knows what to do. He does not bust assignments and things like that. He is a locked in kid. Again, he has been here since January.”
Hopefully, Wesco and Moore are able to make the impact that they have the potential to provide. If they do, the passing game should be much improved from 2023.
Cade Klubnik is a major question mark for the Tigers this season, but having two elite young wide receivers wreaking havoc on opposing defenses would make his job much easier.