Clemson Tigers Coach Gets Honest About NIL Impact on Recruiting
The Clemson Tigers have found a lot of success on the recruiting trail under head coach Dabo Swinney. However, recruiting has changed since the NIL marketplace has taken center stage.
Instead of wowing prospects with the big money investments on campus, teams are now having to impress the players with checks and cash. NIL has had a major impact on the recruiting world.
Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason recently spoke out about how the landscape has changed due to the addition of NIL deals.
“We have one of the top facilities in the world, but with the landscape of NIL and things, those things have kind of changed the importance of how important it really is in recruiting."
Money is making the final decision in quite a few recruiting battles.
Despite that fact, Eason still believes that having top-notch facilities is an important factor.
“In terms of high school athletes, do they love it. Yeah, they love it, but at the end of the day is that going to determine the decision. Yes and No. That is kind of my opinion.”
Speaking of facilities, Clemson has one of the best campuses when it comes to football facilities. They have lots of different things available to attract players. Eason revealed some of them.
“We got a lot of great pickle ball [courts] and putt-putt golf. We have a bowling alley. We have a golf simulator. We have a barbershop. We got everything you want. This is like a mini Six-Flags here. I enjoy everything that is here. I think it is awesome.”
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has opted to stay away from the transfer portal for the most part. He still believes that the old-school approach to recruiting and developing talent is the way to go.
For some players, that mentality is important. Others have opted to commit elsewhere to play for competitors. Swinney and company will have to continue adapting to the ever-changing college football landscape.
It will be interesting to see how NIL changes in the coming years. More and more, the recruiting trail is looking like a professional sports free agency period. Which team can offer the most money and the most perks?
Hopefully, Clemson will be able to keep up with some of the other schools around the country. It's very possible that a change in strategy will have to occur for the Tigers to a be a National Championship contender long-term.