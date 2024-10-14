Clemson Tigers Continue To Climb in Weekly College Football Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney continue to show the world that last year's 9-4 record was not who they are.
With yet another dominant conference win on Saturday, beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 49-14 on the road, the Tigers now hold a 5-1 record and are 4-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.
With their only loss of the year coming in week one to the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson has since outscored opponents 243-96 over their next five games, scoring 40 or more in four of those, and holding the last three opponents to 14 or less each.
It has been a dominant showing on both sides of the ball, and it does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
The dominance has seen the Tigers' stock rise in the eyes of the media on a weekly basis, with another rise coming in The Athletic's most recent weekly power rankings.
After cracking the top 10 in last week's college football power rankings, Clemson now sits one spot higher in ninth.
The usual suspects reside ahead of the Tigers, plus the BYU Cougars, including a fellow ACC member in the Miami Hurricanes who sit in sixth.
The Tigers and the Hurricanes do not collide in the regular season, though if both teams win out, they could face each other in the conference championship game with a College Football Playoff berth on the line alongside conference bragging rights.
Clemson has a fairly weak schedule the rest of the way, with only one contest against a (currently) ranked opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers, and it will be on the road.
If the Tigers can continue to play football the way that they have to this point in the 2024 campaign, while that game should be closer than the rest of their conference games have been so far, it should still see Clemson come away with another tally in the win column.
Quarterback Cade Klubnick has continued to light up the scoreboard, throwing for 255 yards per game with 17 touchdowns to only two interceptions, and running back Phil Mafah has led the charge on the ground, rushing for 102 yards per game with four touchdowns.
It has been a bounceback season for the Tigers, to say the least.
Should they continue on this path of dominance that they have been on so far, it could extend into the early weeks of 2025.