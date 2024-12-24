Clemson Tigers Could Have Best Passing Offense Next Season in Entire Country
The Clemson Tigers saw their season come to an end against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
It was a successful season for the Tigers, despite not winning the National Championship. Overall, Clemson finished with 10 wins, won the ACC Title, and secured a spot in the CFP.
While it wasn’t a perfect season for the Tigers, there were a lot of things to be pleased with. On the offensive side of the ball, the team took a big step forward overall, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Coming into the season, there were a lot of questions about what type of player the junior quarterback could develop into. As a sophomore, Klubnik totaled 2,844 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. It wasn’t a great first season as a starter, but he did show some glimpses that he could be the guy.
Recently, Peter Burns of ESPN.com highlighted the development of the junior quarterback and his talented freshman receivers as a major takeaway from the first-round of the CFP.
While Antonio Williams deservedly got a lot of attention in the wide receiver corps, he had two very talented freshman coming up behind him in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.
Moore was third on the team in total receiving yards, as the talented freshman totaled 45 receptions, 651 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. In addition to Moore at wide receiver, Wesco also had an excellent season. The other talented freshman wide out totaled 41 receptions, 708 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns.
The offense for the Tigers was really exciting at times, especially in the passing game. Due to injuries in the backfield, the Tigers were forced to throw the ball a bit more than they may have liked. However, this resulted in some outstanding development for young players.
As Clemson heads into the 2025 season, they will obviously be hoping that Klubnik comes back first and foremost. Dabo Swinney has been very confident that he will, but after a great junior season, anything is possible.
However, assuming he returns, he will be joined by at least two excellent receivers from 2024 in Moore and Wesco. Add in the potential return of Williams, and this could be the best passing offense in the country.
Exciting times could be ahead for the Tigers, but it all starts with making sure Klubnik stays for his senior season.