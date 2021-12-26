Clemson Defense is Ready to Put on a Show

James Skalski says the structure or the method in which Clemson’s defense gets ready for a game has not changed, as the 19th-ranked Tigers get set to take on Iowa State in Wednesday’s Cheez-it Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Of course, things are different now that former defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the head coach at Oklahoma and Wes Goodwin, a long-time defensive analyst, is Clemson’s new play-caller on defense.

“How you are coached, of course, that is changing because we have a new coach,” said Skalski, Clemson’s All-ACC linebacker. “But it has been great. It has been really cool to see him do it his own way and it has been even cooler to see the linebacker room, speaking of my guys, completely buy-in and want to play well and want to play hard and want to get it right for him.

“I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait for all of us to show up and put on a show.”

Co-defensive coordinator, Mickey Conn, says watching Goodwin coach has been no different to him.

“Wes is very humble, and he knows his lane, whatever lane that is he is supposed to be in,” Conn said during Sunday’s press conference. “And when he was given the rains to take control, he has taken control. He has drawn up the plays. He has controlled and signaled those plays. He has been very aggressive and very confident in coaching his players and getting them ready.

“He has not backed down at all. I saw a guy that was very confident and ready to go. He has definitely been prepared for this moment.”

Since 2018, Goodwin has been Venables’ right-hand man. As the senior defensive analyst, he has drawn up many plays and helped Venables with game plans. He has been a part of Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2009, with the exception of the three years he worked for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals (2015-’17).

“Getting back out on the grass was special in itself. That is why we do this, to be on the field with our players,” Goodwin said. “To have the opportunity to get back out there, my time at Clemson, so far, other than a couple of opportunities here and there have been in a support role.

“I have been out on the field many times. I have a lot of on-the-field experience. It was like getting back in the saddle, per se, so I just picked right up and started rolling from there.”