Former Clemson QB Will Have New Coach

Travis Boland

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a new head coach on the sideline next Sunday.

The Houston Texans have parted ways with head coach and GM Bill O'Brien according to a story published by John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The news comes after the Texans fell to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. It was announced that defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will take over as interim head coach.

O'Brien was panned for his offseason trade of another former Tiger receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was sent to Arizona for running back David Johnson. Hopkins currently leads the league in receptions with 39. 

Football

