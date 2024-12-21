Clemson Tigers Edge Rusher T.J. Parker Focused on Pressuring Quinn Ewers
The Clemson Tigers are getting set to face the Texas Longhorns in what should be an exciting matchup in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
It has been a long season thus far for the Tigers, and they are hoping to stay alive in the newly reformatted CFP. As the lowest seeded team in the field, not too many people are expecting Clemson to do much in the playoff.
However, this is a team that has faced some quality competition from both within and outside their conference. The Tigers are well-coached and should be well-prepared for this game.
While Clemson will be looking to play spoiler, the Longhorns are looking to prove themselves as one of the best in the country. If not for the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas could have been undefeated this season, as both of their losses came against them in the regular season, and the SEC Championship.
The Longhorns will be leaning heavily on their excellent defense in this one, as they have one of the best units in the country, led by an amazing secondary. Even though their defense is superb, they also have a talented quarterback under center in Quinn Ewers.
Recently, Tigers’ pass-rusher T.J. Parker spoke about needing to get after Ewers to throw him off his rhythm. Here's what he said to The Clemson Insider.
“Even though he does not use his legs he is still a dangerous quarterback. He can absolutely sling the rock so we have to make sure we can cover good, and the defensive line has to rush the passer so it will be a good game.”
The Longhorns’ quarterback is much different than Cade Klubnik, as very rarely will he be looking to use his legs to extend plays or get out of the pocket. However, if Texas protects him, he can sit back there and pick a defense apart.
Clemson will be trying to avoid letting that happen, as they could make things a lot easier for themselves if they establish a consistent pass-rush. However, that will also require them stopping the run to force the Longhorns into clear passing downs. Which is easier said than done.
Parker was head and shoulders above everyone else on the team in sacks with 11 this season. The Tigers’ defense could certainly use a timely one or two from their star edge rusher in this one if they are going to pull off the upset.
The Tigers will have their chance to get to Ewers on Saturday starting at 4pm on TNT.