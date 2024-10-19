Clemson Tigers Elite Prospect Target Sits at Top of Impressive Visitor List
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. EST, and when the team takes the field there will be some very special visitors in town highlighted by a top target in the class of 2025.
According to a report from The Clemson Insider, 4-star safety prospect Jordan Young is going to be in attendance for the ACC showdown in Death Valley. According to 247's composite rankings, the Monroe, NC native is rated as the No. 5 'athlete' in the nation and No. 5 player overall in the state of North Carolina. ESPN is also extremely high on Young, listing him as the No. 39 overall prospect in the country and the No. 3 safety.
Clemson is in a hotly contested battle with conference rival North Carolina State for Young's pledge currently along with Florida State and Michigan. On3's recruiting prediction machine has the in-state Wolfpack currently as the heavy favorite to land Young, but perhaps a phenomenal Death Valley environment on Saturday afternoon could start to sway his opinion.
In the class of 2025, Young will be joined by 3-star linebacker Josh Smith from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.
Like Young, hailing from the state of North Carolina and set to attend Saturday's game is 2027 quarterback Mason Holtzclaw, who is making his second Clemson visit of the season.
The Tigers have won their last five games in a row and sit at 5-1 in prime control of their destiny within the ACC, and in turn, their chances at making the College Football Playoff. The offense, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, has completely turned things around since a disastrous week one performance against Georgia where they were held below 200 yards as a team and put up just three points.
Since then, Clemson has had one of the most electric offenses in the entire nation and has been starting to absolutely blow teams out in their pursuit towards a return to college football's biggest stage. Saturday afternoon is another opportunity to take another step towards making that happen.