Observations From Day Three of Fall Camp: Offense
Clemson held its third practice of fall camp on Monday, with the media being allowed in to observe the first six periods.
Clemson took the field outside of the indoor practice facility on Monday afternoon for their third practice of fall camp and once again the media was allowed to observe the first six periods.
Just like the first two practices, this appears to be a very loose group. Players look like they are having fun out there.
- Kobe Pace is still taking the majority of the first-team reps at running back. Lyn-J Dixon has mostly been working with the two's and Will Shipley is taking third-team reps. Michel Dukes was once again not at practice. No reason has been given regarding his absence.
- This group of wide receivers just look the part. They're big, long, physical and fast. Ajou Ajou continues to impress, as does Frank Ladson Jr. and E.J. Williams. Troy Stellato was once again in the green non-contact jersey.
- Robbie Caldwell was coaching his offensive linemen hard today. Especially some of the younger guys. Freshman Ryan Linthicum was on the receiving end of some of that coaching. Matt Bockhorst could also be heard shouting instructions. This team needs to develop some depth behind that stating five so how some of these younger players progress will go a long way towards dictating how successful the Tigers can be this season.
- Marcus Tate continues to impress. Freshman Dietrick Pennington is another guy that stands out.
- D.J. Uiagalelei just has that quiet confidence about him. He isn't that guy that is going to be extremely vocal, but you can tell this is his team. He has full command when out on the field and the other players respond to him.
- Taisun Phommachanh continues to amaze. It is unbelievable how good he looks running around on the field. He threw the ball well today too.
- Jaelyn Lay looks as good as he ever has. He towers over every other tight end on the roster. However, Braden Galloway and Davis Allen also look really good early on in camp and Lay is currently behind both on the depth chart.
- Jake Briningstool has flashed at times. He has put on some bulk since arriving on campus. It likely won't be this season, but this young freshman looks to have a bright future ahead of him.
Observations From Day Three of Fall Camp: Offense
Clemson held its third practice of fall camp on Monday, with the media being allowed in to observe the first six periods.
Observations From Third Practice of Fall Camp: Defense
The Clemson defense is adjusting to the start of fall camp with no pads on for the third day in a row.
Offensive Line's Goal in 2021: 'Out-Physical' Everyone
Clemson's offensive line was a spot of contention among the fanbase and the media last season.