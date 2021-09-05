Clemson Tigers Fall to Georgia Bulldogs

The Clemson Tigers (0-1) dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011 season, as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) by a final score of 10-3.

CHARLOTTE— A sold-out crowd of 74,187 at Bank of America Stadium got an old-school, slobber knocker of a football game. The Clemson Tigers (0-1) dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011 season, as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) by a final score of 10-3.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs were scoreless until 2:58 in the second quarter. It was the Bulldogs that struck first. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's pass, intended for Justyn Ross, was intercepted by Christopher Smith. Smith returned the interception 74 yards for the first score of the game.

Uiagelelei led the nation in the most consecutive passes without an interception entering Saturday's, which he stretched to 128 before the pick-6.

The Tigers ended the first half scoreless—the first time they had been held without points since the 2010 season against NC State. The Tigers went on to win that game 14-13.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the third quarter, as a 23-yard field goal capped off an 11-play, 73-yard drive and extended the lead to 10-0.

The Tigers broke their scoring drought in the fourth quarter, as B.T. Potter's field goal gave the Tigers their first points of the game and cut the Bulldog lead to 10-3.

Player of the game: Joseph Ngata: The Tiger wide receiver finally had the breakout game that many around the program had been waiting on, as he finished the game with six catches for 110 yards.

Stat of the game: Clemson allowed 20 sacks all of last season. Georgia had six through three quarters and finished the game with seven.

Up Next: The Tigers return home to Death Valley, as they play host to the SC State Bulldogs on Sept. 11. The kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm.

