Clemson Tigers Looking to Flip Recent Penn State Decommit
Since the firing of Penn State’s James Franklin, there’s been a domino effect of recruits decommitting from the program, one of which was three-star cornerback Julian Peterson.
Peterson committed to the Nittany Lions back in January, but is the latest of the bunch to decommit, announcing it on social media yesterday.
Shortly after the announcement, the 6-foot-2 defensive back announced he earned an offer from the Clemson Tigers. North Carolina and Wisconsin followed up with one as well within the same hour.
Peterson ranks as the No. 630 overall prospect, the No. 51 cornerback and the No. 9 player in New Jersey in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite.
He holds 17 other offers, including but not limited to those from Georgia, Missouri, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Duke, among others.
The 175-pound corner attends Winslow Township High School, a New Jersey football powerhouse that competes on the national level as well. The program is currently ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 145 nationally.
Through his first three years, he wasn’t the focal point on either side of the ball, but still accounted for 71 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and 14 tackles, two for a loss and a pass deflection on defense.
However, Peterson’s senior campaign has been much different, showcasing his potential to be an elite talent at defensive back. Through six games, he’s totaled 21 tackles, one for a loss, one sack and one pass deflection.
Given the timing and connections in play, Clemson landing Peterson isn’t as unlikely as it might seem. The Tigers have been quietly in the mix for a while, as Peterson’s relationship with defensive coordinator Tom Allen dates back to Allen’s stint at Penn State in 2024 — and the two may have stayed in touch since then.
With multiple cornerbacks decommitting from Clemson’s 2025 class and the defense struggling in coverage this season, adding a long, athletic defensive back like Peterson would fill a clear need for depth in the secondary.
Schools have been in full pursuit of the New Jersey product since his recruitment reopened, as he already has an official visit scheduled to Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels’ Week 9 matchup against No. 16 Virginia this weekend.
Clemson’s 2026 class sits at 20 verbal commitments, including five secondary prospects: four-star S Kentavion Anderson, four-star S Kaden Gebhardt, three-star S Blake Stewart, three-star CB Shavar Young Jr. and three-star CB Marcell Gipson.