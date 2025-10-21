Clemson Tigers Focus on "Fighting For Clemson" After Setbacks
When a team doesn’t have a season that it would like, it changes the focus for the rest of the way. That’s what the Clemson Tigers are doing right now.
Clemson’s loss to SMU last weekend at home saw a glimmer of hope for the ACC Championship get crushed right before its eyes. However, now it’s onto the players and head coach Dabo Swinney to change the outlook for the season.
That outlook? Strictly playing for Clemson.
“At the end of the day, we’re really fighting for Clemson, like the fans in the stands, like we’re fighting for them in Death Valley,” cornerback Ashton Hampton said. “We’re fighting for ourselves, our name on the back of our jerseys, the name on the front of our jerseys. That’s something that we’re really priding ourselves in for these next five to six games.”
Hampton hasn’t had a season like this before, being part of the Tiger team last season that made the College Football Playoff and remained in contention throughout the majority of the season. The losses are making him look up to the leaders of the team, like offensive lineman Tristan Leigh and quarterback Cade Klubnik.
The sophomore admires both of their attitudes throughout the rough stretch, saying that they haven’t changed at all compared to the preseason.
“They’re staying happy. They’re staying motivated,” Hampton said. “Like if we were 6-0 or 7-0, they wouldn’t have changed, like, at all, like it would be the same person, and that’s pretty evident anytime I see them in the building.”
On the flip side, what does it mean for those leaders? Offensive lineman Blake Miller is looking to find enjoyment in the games for the remainder of the season. The losses are serving as lessons for how hard it is to win college football games.
Miller says it has refocused his mind.
“The accolades may not be there, but I think that being able to go out there and enjoy being out there with your teammates and going out there and just win games, I think that, this year more than anything, has taught us that winning comes at a premium,” the senior said. “It refocuses your mind in terms of those wins are big things, and it’s easy in times where you’re winning a lot to almost take that for granted a little bit.”
It also reinforces Miller’s love for the game. With no game to look forward to in the postseason, the Strongsville, Ohio, native has looked for enjoyment in day-to-day activities, although they can be strenuous at times.
He hopes that the leaders’ influences help the underclassmen to understand winning at this stage.
“This year has refocused that a little bit and given us a new appreciation for that,” Miller said. “Hopefully, that lends itself well for younger guys really appreciating and cherishing wins. For me, too, being able to be around the guys and just enjoy the little things. I love going out to practice and seeing everyone out there.”
As for Hampton, he sees the joy and motivation that the players are still presenting, even with nothing on the table besides a potential bowl game. While fighting for Clemson for the rest of the season, the Florida native is learning a lot about mentality during troubling times in football.
“This is just something that, like for a guy like me, who’s never been through something like this, they’re really helping keep my spirits up and stuff like that,” he said.