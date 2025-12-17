Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Determined to Approach Portal Properly

Although the NCAA transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, players have gotten a head start by announcing their plans ahead of time.

While some teams may have already started doing some early shopping, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney insists he plans to play by the rules while navigating this new landscape of college football

During a press conference on Tuesday, he offered some insight on how he plans to approach player acquisition this offseason.

“I know everybody’s working all these deals, we don’t do that,” Swinney said. “That’s not how we operate here. We are going to do it right.”

Dabo Swinney reiterated something today he’s said previously: He won’t “cut deals” with transfers before they are officially in the portal in January.



This isn’t his first time taking issue with some of the questionable tactics that fellow coaches exhibit while acquiring players in the portal.

“There’s still a lot of tampering going on. I know that people are cutting deals. Not us,” Swinney said. “We’re going to do what’s right. Always have”

Swinney was known for almost avoiding the portal entirely until last season, when he dipped in to add edge rusher Will Heldt and wide receiver Tristan Smith, his first two non-quarterback additions from the portal.

Earlier in the month, he explained that the plan is to use the portal to address specific needs, though the extent to which he will use it remains to be determined.

“ I know what our needs are, but I don't know if we’re going to sign two guys or we sign seven guys,” he said. “We got guys that have to make decisions.”

Several Tigers from this season’s team have already entered the transfer portal, including Jamal Anderson Jr, Khalil Barnes, Keith Adams Jr., Dee Crayto and Shelton Lewis.

Outside of the players entering the transfer portal, Swinney and his staff will be left with the difficult task of replacing a significant chunk of their team that will be entering the NFL Draft.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik, receiver Antonio Williams, cornerback Aveion Terrell, pass-rushers T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are just some of the key skill players that Clemson will be without next season.

They will also have to fill several spots on their offensive line, with Walker Parks, Blake Miller, Ryan Linthicum and Tristan Leigh all out of remaining eligibility following lengthy careers at Clemson.

While Swinney hasn’t mentioned which specific needs he plans to address in the portal, Clemson’s once-sturdy veteran offensive line will be full of holes heading into next season.

