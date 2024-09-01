Clemson Tigers Football Gets New Report Card for Upcoming Recruiting Class
Just a day after the Clemson Tigers absorbed a body blow from the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, the team learned their new overall composite recruiting ranking from On3.
The site dropped its updated overall rankings three months out from the start of the early signgin period in December.
The Tigers were No. 14, making them the third-highest rated full ACC team behind Florida State at No. 11 and Miami (FL) at No. 13. Notre Dame, which has a scheduling agreement with the ACC for football but is not a member in that sport, was No. 12.
Ohio State was No. 1.
These were industry rankings. So On3 wasn’t accounting for just its own rankings, but for the rankings of three other top sites — 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Other sites do similar composite rankings.
Even though Clemson lost to Georgia, 34-3, it didn’t impact the Tigers overall rankings or their ranking in the ACC. Clemson’s class score dropped slightly from 91.60 to 90.79.
The Tigers, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 going into the Georgia game, will have to wait until Tuesday to find out if they will remain in the top 25.
Clemson’s top recruits for 2025 remain on the defensive side of the ball, with On3 ranking edge rusher Ari Watford (Maury HS, Norfolk, Va.) slightly ahead of lineman Isaiah Campbell (Southern HS, Durham, N.C.). Watford is the site’s No. 33 overall recruit and Campbell is No. 34. On3 has them both as four-star players
On3 has the Tigers with three other Top 100 players — running back Gideon Davidson (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), cornerback Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch HS, Zephyrhills, Fla.) and Amare Adams (South Florence High School, South Florence, S.C.).
Davidson is No. 60, , Littleton is No. 95 and Adams is No. 98.
The rest of the 2025 class, which features 14 players, includes safety Tae Harris (Cedartown HS, Cedartown, Ga.), offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (Buford, Ga.), running back Marquise Henderson (Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.), linebacker Logan Anderson (Fyffe HS, Fyffe, Ala.), quarterback Blake Hebert (Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn.), tight end Logan Brooking (Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.), offensive tackle Easton Ware (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), wide receiver Carleton Preston (Freedom HS, Woodbridge, Va.) and offensive tackle Rowan Byrne (Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.).
Clemson is preparing for its home opener against Appalachian State on Saturday, followed by a bye week to prepare for ACC action. That starts with back-to-back home games against NC State on Sept. 21 and Stanford on Sept. 28. The much-anticipated matchup with Florida State is in Tallahassee on Oct. 5.