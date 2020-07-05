Clemson's 10 Best: Top Offensive Linemen in Program History

With more than 22 All-Americans in its history, Clemson has a built a tradition along its offensive line.

In a continuation of our "10 Best" series at All Clemson, we count down the 10 best Clemson offensive linemen of all-time.

10. Orion Kirkpatrick (O.K.) Pressley - 1926-28

Playing both offense and defense, Pressley starred for the Tigers at center for three seasons. He became Clemson's first All-American, being named to the third team by the Newspaper Enterprise Association. He was also named first-team All-Southern Conference and was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.

9. Stacy Seegars - 1990-1993

After playing in just six games as a freshman, Seegars started 35 games over his final three seasons. As a junior, he tallied 103 knockdown blocks and earned second-team All-American honors. He was named consensus first-team All-American following his senior year. A two-time All-ACC selection, Seegars was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

8. John Simpson - 2016-2019

Played in over 50 games at both guard positions, Simpson was named third-team All-ACC after his junior season. A preseason All-American in 2019, he was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy (awarded to college football's best interior lineman). He became the sixth Clemson lineman to be named consensus All-American and was named first-team All-ACC. Simpson was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

7. Dalton Freeman - 2009-2012

After taking a redshirt in 2008, Freeman started the last nine games of 2009 at center, becoming the first Clemson freshman to start at the position in more than 60 years. Set a school record for career snaps with 3,361. Freeman was named first-team All-ACC in consecutive seasons and became just the fourth Clemson center to earn All-American honors. A finalist for the Rimington Trophy (awarded to college football's top center) as a senior and helped Clemson win the ACC championship in 2011.

6. John Phillips - 1984-1987

The offensive guard set a then single-season record for knockdown blocks in a season with 103 and had consecutive 100 knockdown blocks as a junior and senior. Phillips was named first-team All-American after his junior season and second-team All-American as a senior. The two-time All-ACC selection was co-captain of the 1987 team and finished his career with 245 knockdown blocks. Inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

5. Harry Olszewski - 1965-1967

A two-time All-ACC performer at guard, he was the only unanimous choice on the 1967 team. First-team consensus All-American as a senior, Olszewski started thirty consecutive games and help lead the Tigers to the ACC title in all three of his seasons. He was named to the Silver Anniversary All-ACC team in 1977 and was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980. He became a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990 and scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in a win over South Carolina his senior year.

4. Stacy Long - 1986-1990

The only Clemson offensive tackle to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons. Long set a team record for career knockdown blocks by a tackle with 141. First-team All-American as a junior, Long became a consensus All-American after his senior season, and he was one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy. The two-time ACC Player of the Week in 1990 and named Player of the Week six times, the most of any Tiger until Tajh Boyd. Long was named to Clemson's Centennial Team.

Clemson lineman Kyle Young after the Tigers won the 2005 game. Clemson Usc Big Game Rivalry. (© file, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

3. Kyle Young - 1998-2001

Only Clemson football player to be named to athletic and academic All-American teams in two separate years. As a center, Young was named third-team All-American and was one of five finalists for the Rimington Award. He had 168 knockdown blocks as a senior including 18 in a bowl win over Louisiana Tech and won the Jim Tatum Award as an outstanding scholar-athlete football player in the ACC.

Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (75) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi's Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Mitch Hyatt - 2015-2018

An instant starter, the offensive tackle played a school-record 3,754 snaps over 58 games. He started 57 games and was twice named All-American including being named a consensus All-American in 2018. He was a freshman All-American in 2015. A four-time All-ACC selection, he was named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week seven times over his four-year career. As a senior, he became the first Clemson offensive lineman to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (given annually to the ACC's top offensive lineman) in multiple seasons. Hyatt was an Outland Trophy semifinalist.

Clemson legend Joe Bostic during pregame of the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (© BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff)



1. Joe Bostic - 1975-1978

A four-year starter, the offensive guard was named first-team All-American after his junior and senior seasons. In 1977, he was named the ACC's top offensive lineman. As a senior, Clemson had its second-most rushing yards in school history with 3,469 yards and averaged 289.1 yards per game (the best in school history). After graduation, he was selected in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He played 10 seasons including being named to the All-Rookie team in 1979. He was named to Clemson's Centennial team and inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. He was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002 and inducted into the North Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.