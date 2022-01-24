Skip to main content
Clemson's Season in Photos

Clemson's Season in Photos

A look back at the 2021 football season with a photo from each game.

A look back at the 2021 football season with a photo from each game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has experienced the highest of highs in the world of college football, winning the 2016 and 2018 national championships.

The 2021 team did not only not win the national title, they also did not even make the playoffs. But the fact that they did not win the national title does not change the fact that the 2021 group is one of the teams he is most proud of.

"I'm as proud of this team as the 15-0 team when we held up the trophy in – wherever the heck we were, Santa Clara, wherever that was," Swinney said. "I'm as proud of this team as I was that team. That team stayed healthy. We didn't have anywhere near the challenges that this team had. It's incredible what they had to deal with this year.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

Clemson's Season in Photos

A look back at the 2021 football season with a photo from each game.

12 seconds ago
USATSI_16648697

Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were uneven for stretches during the regular season, but both settled into their best play as the postseason approached, as if this time of year, this game, is all that mattered. It just came a week earlier than expected.

13 hours ago
Bradley Pinion

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pinion’s, Bucs’ Quest to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls Continues

Bradley Pinion’s quest to become the first former Clemson player in 23 years to help his team win back-to-back Super Bowls continues on Sunday when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

18 hours ago

And then you have criticism and negativity and all that crap. And they never flinched. They kept fighting. They kept the faith, and they finished. They finished."

They sure did finish.

Clemson withstood a late rally to claim the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13, over Iowa State (7-6) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The win was Clemson’s 10th of the season, marking the 11th-consecutive year in which the Tigers (10-3) have won 10 or more games. Clemson won its final six games of the season.

2021 Clemson Tigers' Season in Photos

Clemson vs. Georgia

USATSI_16690364

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson vs. SC State

USATSI_16762566

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) carries the ball South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Michael Brunson (28) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. 

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

USATSI_16783153

Clemson linebacker James Skalski(47) chases after Georgia Tech freshman Jordan Yates (13) on the last play of the game, during the fourth quarter in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021. The pass was deflected and intercepted by defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11).

Clemson vs. NC State

USATSI_16832304

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) is consoled by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the Tigers lost 27-21 in two overtimes on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

Clemson vs. Boston College

USATSI_16895839

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) recovers a fumble by Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel (6), left, to help seal the game during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., October 2, 2021. Clemson beat undefeated Boston College 19-13. 

Clemson vs. Syracuse

USATSI_16961735

 Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) celebrates in the final moments of the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

USATSI_17013478

 Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) dives for a first down against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17.

Clemson vs. FSU

USATSI_17062818

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) reacts a 21-yard touchdown play against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. 

Clemson vs. Louisville

USATSI_17123478

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) and linebacker James Skalski (47) celebrate a fourth-down stop at the four-yard line with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Clemson vs. UConn

USATSI_17155593

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) is shoved into the sideline by UConn defensive back Stan Cross (17) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov 13, 2021. 

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

USATSI_17203265

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) catches the ball to score a touchdown as Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) defends during their game at Memorial Stadium. 

Clemson vs. USC

USATSI_17246402

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson vs. Iowa State

USATSI_17427049

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs his son Will after the press conference after the 20-13 win over Iowa State 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

Clemson's Season in Photos

12 seconds ago
USATSI_16648697
Tigers in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

13 hours ago
Bradley Pinion
Football

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pinion’s, Bucs’ Quest to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls Continues

18 hours ago
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

This time Clemson finished the game

Jan 22, 2022
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

Clemson Coaching Staff Wraps Up Busy Week On Recruiting Trail

Jan 22, 2022
Packers WR Amari Rodgers
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17402105_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clemson Returns Home Looking to Snap Losing Skid Against Pitt

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17512748_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Jan 22, 2022