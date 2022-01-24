Clemson's Season in Photos

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has experienced the highest of highs in the world of college football, winning the 2016 and 2018 national championships.

The 2021 team did not only not win the national title, they also did not even make the playoffs. But the fact that they did not win the national title does not change the fact that the 2021 group is one of the teams he is most proud of.

"I'm as proud of this team as the 15-0 team when we held up the trophy in – wherever the heck we were, Santa Clara, wherever that was," Swinney said. "I'm as proud of this team as I was that team. That team stayed healthy. We didn't have anywhere near the challenges that this team had. It's incredible what they had to deal with this year.

And then you have criticism and negativity and all that crap. And they never flinched. They kept fighting. They kept the faith, and they finished. They finished."

They sure did finish.

Clemson withstood a late rally to claim the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13, over Iowa State (7-6) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The win was Clemson’s 10th of the season, marking the 11th-consecutive year in which the Tigers (10-3) have won 10 or more games. Clemson won its final six games of the season.

2021 Clemson Tigers' Season in Photos Clemson vs. Georgia Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson vs. SC State Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) carries the ball South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Michael Brunson (28) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Clemson linebacker James Skalski(47) chases after Georgia Tech freshman Jordan Yates (13) on the last play of the game, during the fourth quarter in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021. The pass was deflected and intercepted by defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11). Clemson vs. NC State Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) is consoled by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the Tigers lost 27-21 in two overtimes on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. Clemson vs. Boston College Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) recovers a fumble by Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel (6), left, to help seal the game during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., October 2, 2021. Clemson beat undefeated Boston College 19-13. Clemson vs. Syracuse Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) celebrates in the final moments of the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) dives for a first down against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Clemson vs. FSU Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) reacts a 21-yard touchdown play against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Clemson vs. Louisville Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) and linebacker James Skalski (47) celebrate a fourth-down stop at the four-yard line with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday, November 6, 2021. Clemson vs. UConn Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) is shoved into the sideline by UConn defensive back Stan Cross (17) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov 13, 2021. Clemson vs. Wake Forest Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) catches the ball to score a touchdown as Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) defends during their game at Memorial Stadium. Clemson vs. USC Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson vs. Iowa State Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs his son Will after the press conference after the 20-13 win over Iowa State 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021

