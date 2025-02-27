Clemson Tigers Football Star Predicted to be Clutch Performer Next Season
With spring practices set to start soon for the Clemson Tigers, preparation for the upcoming campaign will begin.
It has been a very busy offseason for the Tigers so far with the program working hard not only on the recruiting trail, but also in the transfer portal for basically the first time.
Clemson has been able to start recruiting for the 2026 class with the hope of adding the next wave of impact talent. In the transfer portal, the team most notably brought in edge rusher Will Heldt from the Purdue Boilermakers to help improve the pass rush this season.
All the moves have been made with expectations being the highest they have been in a few years for the program.
A main reason for the expectations of the team is the return of their quarterback, Cade Klubnik. The junior had an excellent campaign in 2024, totaling 3,639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
He was also superb on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns as well. Overall, the talented young quarterback ended up becoming one of the best players in the country at his position.
As 2025 kicks off, he will be entering the year as a front-runner for the Heisman. The competition will be stiff, but Klubnik really improved in his second full season as a starter.
In addition to being a potential Heisman candidate, Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report named the former five-star prospect as one of the most clutch players in the country heading into the next season.
Klubnik certainly delivered in some clutch moments for the Tigers last year. Even though the team was able to win the ACC Title and make the CFP, there were certainly some points that could have resulted in the campaign not being nearly as successful.
Late in the season, the Tigers appeared like they were going to be upset by the Pittsburgh Panthers. However, a 50-yard run by their quarterback for a touchdown saved the day and kept their hopes in the conference alive.
Also, another clutch performance by Klubnik came against the best pass defense in the country in the first round of the CFP. Throwing for over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Texas Longhorns was extremely impressive considering their success against the pass last year.
There are likely going to be plenty of opportunities for Klubnik to come up in the clutch next season with lofty expectations for the program. So far in his career, the talented quarterback has delivered when the team needs him the most.