Clemson Tigers Freshman Receiver Already Turning Heads
The Clemson Tigers are looking to get back on track during the upcoming 2024 college football season.
Dabo Swinney and his team have not been contenders over the past few years. After everyone became used to Clemson being a National Championship contender ever single year, there is a lot of frustration and expectation surrounding the team and fan base.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Tigers have added a lot of talent. They have an elite recruiting class coming in this season that should make a very positive impact on the field.
One key player that is coming in as a freshman is wide receiver TJ Moore.
Tyler Grisham, Clemson's wide receivers coach, spoke out about the young wideout recently. The freshman is already turning heads with the team.
“TJ… if you look, and our guys know this, but you can see how much time they’re spending on their on their iPads studying, and I think he’s number one right now as far as how much he’s been watching film. He’s really hungry. And he wants to play and he wants to play early. I don’t know any freshman that doesn’t want to play as a freshman.”
Grisham also spoke out about his recruiting tactics and that every player has to earn their spot and playing time.
“That’s how I’ve recruited. I’ve never promised anybody. I didn’t tell them, “Hey, you’re going to be the starter when you come to Clemson.’ I’m not going to do that. Why? I love my guys that are in my room and I believe in my guests in my room. I did say ‘Hey, there’s opportunity for you.’ Again, we’ve had two consecutive years of freshman All-American receivers that stepped up and made big plays for us. So I’m excited for those guys and eager to see what they do this fall camp. So there’s time will tell.”
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Moore possesses great athleticism, speed, and route-running ability. He has also received a massive comparison.
On3 has compared Moore to NFL superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
"TJ Moore's all-around skill and coordination remind us of Davante Adams. Moore is more of a high-profile prospect at the same stage and bigger than Adams was, but has a similar game with advanced ball skills and coordinated movements."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Moore can make as a freshman. Clemson needs more offensive firepower and Moore should help them with that.
Right now, it sounds like he's making a very positive impression early on. If he can play a huge role right off the bat, the Tigers' offense will be in a good position.