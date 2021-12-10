Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Friday Recruiting Insider
    Friday Recruiting Insider

    With the commitment of Antonio Williams, Clemson is almost done on the offensive side of the ball. Look for one running back to be added and possibly an offensive lineman. Obviously, Trevor Etienne is the target at running back and he doesn't announce until after the first of the year.


