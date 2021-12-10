Friday Recruiting Insider

With the commitment of Antonio Williams, Clemson is almost done on the offensive side of the ball. Look for one running back to be added and possibly an offensive lineman. Obviously, Trevor Etienne is the target at running back and he doesn't announce until after the first of the year.





