Friday Recruiting Insider
With the commitment of Antonio Williams, Clemson is almost done on the offensive side of the ball. Look for one running back to be added and possibly an offensive lineman. Obviously, Trevor Etienne is the target at running back and he doesn't announce until after the first of the year.
2022 IMG Cornerback Decommits From Clemson
Clemson had suffered another decommitment in the wake of the Brent Venables' departure for Oklahoma.
Update on What’s Holding Up Tony Elliott-Virginia Decision and When It’s Coming
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott came home without the Virginia head coaching job but a decision is expected soon.
