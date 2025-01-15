Clemson Tigers Have Created Major Advantage With Their Quarterback Depth
The Clemson Tigers aren’t one of the teams that are going to have a quarterback controversy heading into the 2025 college football season.
There is no doubt about who their starter is going to be. Former five-star prospect Cade Klubnik announced that he will be returning to the program for one more year and is set to be the leader on the offensive side of the ball again.
Continuity will be a huge asset for Clemson, who is bringing back a lot of elite talent on both sides of the ball. This has the makings of what could be a special season building off yet another ACC Championship and trip to the College Football Playoff during the 2024 campaign.
A true dual threat, Klubnik has turned himself into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation.
This past year, he completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions, improving in every area upon his numbers in 2023. He added 463 yards on the ground with seven more scores, producing more yardage than in his first two years with the Tigers combined.
It was an impressive breakout campaign, as his production is integral to the team’s overall success. With running back Phil Mafah graduating, there will be even more pressure on Klubnik to perform until what could be an inexperienced rushing game gets going.
But, where Clemson can really set themselves apart is the depth they have compiled at the quarterback position.
Not having your starter is crippling for most programs, as their offense will fall apart. That shouldn’t be the case for Dabo Swinney, who has an elite backup in Christopher Vizzina to turn to should anything happen to his star.
“Christopher Vizzina, ESPN's No. 42 recruit in the 2023 class, has spent two seasons backing up Klubnik and is in line for a third, but would also be a valuable option if there's an injury. Vizzina, who had 34 pass attempts in 2024, would be in line to replace Klubnik in 2026,” as written over at ESPN.
While he doesn’t have extensive college experience to this point, Vizzina should know this offense like the back of his hand. A slight drop-off in production going from Klubnik to him would be expected, but he should be able to operate things smoothly.
Highly touted, it means something that he has decided to stay with the Tigers despite being a backup instead of pursuing opportunities elsewhere.
Vizzina knows that his time will come eventually. Biding his time and developing as a player will only benefit him in the long run.