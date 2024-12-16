Clemson Tigers Have Drastic Drop in AP Top-25 After Loss to Memphis Tigers
The Clemson Tigers had a light week on the court, but after climbing into the Top-25, a loss over the weekend knocked them down quite a bit.
It was a great stretch for the Tigers over two weeks ago, as they were able to pick up two wins against the Kentucky Wildcats and Miami Hurricanes. The win against the Wildcats was the one that catapulted Clemson into the Top-25, as they were ranked 4th in the country at the time. Also, a win against a conference opponent on the road is always good.
This week, the Tigers just had one game over the week, as the schedule gets lighter going into the holiday season. At home against the Memphis Tigers, it was a superb game to watch between two talented teams.
Memphis was able to get the win on the road in another impressive win for their program. However, the nine-spot drop for the Tigers after the overtime loss seems a bit drastic.
The win moved Memphis back into the Top-25, as they are now ranked 21st in the country.
For the Tigers, they will have the opportunity to bounce back this week and move back up in the rankings with two games this coming week. There are a few teams with three losses ahead of Clemson still, as the nine-spot drop to a team that is now in the Top-25 seems a bit drastic, but in the early part of the season, these swings can happen.
This week, the Tigers will be playing on the road in their final out of conference game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks are currently (7-3) this season and this will be a good road test. Also, this week will be their second conference game of the season against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, which will be their final game of the calendar year.