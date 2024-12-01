Clemson Tigers Have One Simple Scenario to Make College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers have been gifted a major opportunity to end up punching a ticket into the College Football Playoff. After Syracuse pulled off a massive win over the Miami Hurricanes, Clemson will be playing in the ACC Championship Game.
Of course, as most know, the winner of the ACC Championship Game will automatically be in the playoffs.
After losing to South Carolina yesterday, the Tigers were facing a very unlikely chance to get in. Dabo Swinney and company now control their own destiny once again.
On Saturday, Clemson will have their championship game matchup against SMU for a chance to get in. If they end up losing that game, they won't get in.
Looking ahead to the matchup, the Tigers are 9-3 while SMU holds an 11-1 record. Both teams have shown signs of being a playoff contender this season, but Clemson has simply not been consistent.
In order to beat SMU, the Tigers' offense will need to come prepared. Putting up 14 points isn't going to get the job done, just like it didn't against the Gamecocks.
Cade Klubnik has shown signs of being an elite college football quarterback this season in some moments. Unfortunately, in others he has looked like the quarterback from last year that just wasn't good enough to power his team to a win.
If he shows up and plays to his full potential, Clemson stands a good chance of beating SMU and punching their ticket.
All season long, the Mustangs have had a high-powered offense. They have scored more than 40 points in five games this year and have scored more than 30 in nine. The Tigers' defense will need to find a way to slow them down.
It's going to be very interesting to see which version of Clemson shows up for the game this coming Saturday.
Very few teams get the kind of second chance that the Tigers have been given. Hopefully, they make the most of the opportunity and can find a way to squeak into the College Football Playoff.
Make sure to tune in on Saturday evening to see if Clemson can knock off SMU and advance. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
These two teams should put on a good show and it should be a hard-fought battle to the end as both teams try to extend their season and give themselves a chance to make a run at a national championship.