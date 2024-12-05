Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Brutally Rips Into NCAA Officiating
The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. Ahead of that game, Dabo Swinney has not held back his thoughts about how the 2024 college football season has been officiated.
While there has been a lot of frustration with the officials this season from many different teams, Swinney has now become one of the most outspoken about the issues.
His team still has a chance to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff by winning this weekend, but the coach did not try to get in the referees' good graces.
Swinney spoke out harshly about how not just his games are being officiated, but how the entire world of college football has been impacted by poor officiating.
“It is a problem all over the country. It really is,” he said. “To me, it has been one of the worst years in my entire coaching career, and not just here, but across college football. It has been really bad. I mean bad."
Specifically, Swinney has a problem with how the officials are making targeting calls.
“Targeting, don’t get me started. They have some targeting that they don’t even look at. They don’t even review them and then you have some that they make up. It is a national problem for everybody. I mean everybody, on all sides. It has really been a tough year, I think.”
Not only has college football been impacted by poor refereeing, the NFL has struggled as well. All season long there have been very outspoken criticisms of the officials.
Too many times, officials have taken games into their hands. They have made bad calls that have cost teams games. It's something that is bound to happen from time to time, but not at the rate that it has been happening this season.
Hopefully, Swinney's attack on the officials is not something that causes them to call a bad game against Clemson out of spite this week. That has been known to happen as well.
Most Tigers fans will completely agree with him, but the timing just isn't great. With Clemson's season on the line, their fate could very well rest in the hands of the officials on Saturday.
Only time will tell, but Swinney is not mistaken in his attack on the referees. There is a real problem across the football world and fans can only hope and pray that it gets fixed.