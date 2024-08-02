Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Expresses Confidence in QB Room
The most important position for a football team is quarterback. Luckily for the Clemson Tigers, they look to have all of their bases covered at the position heading into the 2024 season.
With fall camp set to begin for the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media at the Allen Reeves Football Complex on Thursday. One of the topics that came up was the quarterback position.
There will be no competition for the starting job, as that will belong to Cade Klubnik. He will be entering his third season with the program and second as the unquestioned starter after making 10 appearances as a freshman behind D.J. Uiagalelei in 2022.
Klubnik was solid, but not spectacular, in 2023. He completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. If Clemson is going to contend for a championship this season, they need the passing offense to become more explosive.
The best chance they have of that occurring is with Klubnik under center. But, if something were to happen and Swinney had to dip into his depth at the position, he is confident his guys will get the job done.
During his press conference on Thursday, Swinney discussed how the quarterbacks would be handled in camp. To help avoid injuries, rules have been put in place and everyone has been prepped about what to do when a quarterback is in the pocket or outside of it.
He also shared what the depth chart would look like behind Klubnik going into the first practice.
“We have four quarterbacks that can play for us,” Swinney said. “I am super excited about that. It has been a while since we have had four guys that are ready to play. They can function and do everything you need them to do.
“They have different strengths and weaknesses and all of that, but they can functionally put us in position to win and Paul Tyson being are fourth guy and players coach, if you will. He can go out there and do it in his sleep.”
Right now, the backup quarterback behind Klubnik is Christopher Vizzina. He has two career appearances per College-Football Reference game log, but has recorded no statistics.
No. 3 on the depth chart is Trent Pearlman. Coming in at No. 4 is Tyson.
“We have a good group. We have a good room. I have a lot of confidence in those guys… We will see how it all shakes out,” Swinney said.
In an ideal world, Klubnik will start every game and lead the Tigers' offense to plenty of success. But, should anything happen and a change need to be made, it is good to know that Swinney is confident in turning the offense over to the players behind him on the depth chart.