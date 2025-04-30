Clemson Football Makes Final Four of Coveted 2026 Offensive Line Recruit
Things are still moving on the recruiting front around the country, and Clemson is looking to secure one of the best classes they've had in a while after getting off to a hot start during the spring.
After returning to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020, there is a lot of momentum around this Tigers program right now that head coach Dabo Swinney is trying to capitalize on when it comes to building the next wave of success.
With Cade Klubnik back for his senior season, the offense is expected to be one of the best units in college football. And with Tom Allen set to lead the defense as the new coordinator, the hope is they'll return to being the dominant force they once were when at the top of the sport.
All of that has created a buzz about what Clemson can do in 2025, and it should be no surprise that high school recruits are wanting to join.
Four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney could be the next one.
He announced his final four schools, and Clemson made the list alongside Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee with his commitment date now officially set.
Delaney is ranked as the eighth-best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 133 overall prospect by 247Sports Composite, so it should be no surprise that the four schools in the mix to land him are notable Power 4 programs.
Clemson will be the first ones to host him for his official visit on May 30.
After that, he'll take trips to Penn State on June 6, Michigan on June 13 and Tennesse on June 20.
"The main thing about Clemson is the culture and how consistent the program is. They've been around. Coach Dabo Swinney is leading a consistently winning program and that's not something you see everywhere," Delaney said about the Tigers, per Anna Adams of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound North Carolina native will take a couple weeks after his official visits are finished and announce his decision on July 11.