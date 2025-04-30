Clemson Basketball Star Returning to School to Play Tight End on Tigers Football Team
Clemson basketball standout Ian Schieffelin entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, but he won't be changing schools after all.
Rather than play a fifth year of college basketball at another program, Schieffelin is expected, stunningly, to return to Clemson, but as a football player, according to The State.
Schieffelin is reportedly set to join the Tigers' football team as a tight end for the 2025 season in what will be his first taste of organized football since his high school days.
Last season, his fourth with the Clemson basketball team, Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.
Getting him to swap the hardwood for the football field was something Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney had alluded to as long ago as last October, when he joked that he'd been recruiting Schieffelin to play football, saying that he'd "definitely have a spot" for Schieffelin if he made the switch.
Schieffelin last played football during his sophomore year of high school, when he was a tight end and quarterback, before making the switch to basketball full-time. He had generated some interest from Power Four programs as a football prospect, but ultimately chose to pursue basketball.
Now, he'll get the chance to showcase his skills on the football field, too.