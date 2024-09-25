Clemson Tigers Head Coach Provides Injury Update on Stars Who Missed Last Week
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney offered injury updates on two of his stars that missed the game against North Carolina State during his press conference as the team gets ready to host Stanford in their second ACC matchup.
Both sophomore defensive lineman Peter Woods and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown are dealing with lower body injuries which kept them out this past weekend. Woods suffered a knee injury during the Appalachian State game before the bye week on a chop block play and Brown had an ankle issue in the same game.
Despite the fact that both were unable to suit up after the bye week, Swinney is optimistic about the outlook of both.
"They’re doing well. They’re still day-to-day, but they’re doing well. Getting better every day," Swinney said. "[Brown] did pregame, and just seeing where he was...It was good to see him get out there, but he wasn’t quite ready, and Peter we knew wasn’t going to be available for that one based on where he is. So again, still day-to-day and hopefully he’ll be ready to go this week."
Clemson would love to get both Brown and Woods back this week. Woods burst onto the scene immediately as a freshman in 2023, coming in as an extremely highly touted recruit with some supremely dominating performances for such a young player. Swinney moved him this spring from the inside to the edge where he was already starting to make an impact during the Georgia game.
Woods was rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country in the class of 2023 out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and being able to steal him out of Nick Saban's backyard was one of the biggest recruiting victories of Dabo Swinney's career. Through really just a game and a half this season at a new position, he had already racked up 2.5 tackles for loss.
Brown on the other hand was Clemson's leading receiver as a freshman in 2023 with 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 3 passes for 25 yards against Georgia before suffering the injury the following game.
By what Swinney said, it sounds like Brown was very close to returning for the NC State game, so hopefully he will be back on the field this week while Woods seems to be a bit more of a question mark.