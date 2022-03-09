Tigers Healthy at Wide Receiver; One Draws Comparison to DK Metcalf

The Clemson Tigers struggled to find three healthy receivers to put on the field last season, this year that has changed.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled last season to say the least. While some of the issues and struggles were self-inflicted, or injury-related, many were a symptom of not having a healthy stable of receivers to throw the ball to.

That has changed in 2022.



"It feels good (to have a healthy group of receivers), man. We got a lot of guys," Uiagalelei said. "It's been amazing to be able to see those guys out there and continue to keep competing, continue to keep learning from young guys to old guys. It's been great."

One of those young guys that has caught the attention of Uiagalelei, and anyone who has attended practice, is true freshman Adam Randall.

Randall comes to Clemson from Myrtle Beach. During his time with the Seahawks, the versatile wideout did a little bit of everything. Not only is Randall one of the best receivers in the country, but he's also taken snaps at quarterback, played some safety on the defensive side of the ball, and returned kicks.

As for his role with the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney sees the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout as a perfect fit for the boundary, but at the same time, the head coach could see Randall playing inside or outside.

"Adam is a big physical guy that can handle himself in the boundary," Swinney said. "But he's got all the skills he needs to play to the field or in the slot. He can really do all of them. I mean, Adam's played quarterback, wildcat, I mean he's done a little bit everything."

Uiagalelei agrees.



"I think Adam's good, man. Raw talent," he said. "I think he's very well, runs routes really well, can catch the ball really well. I think he's really fast. He has a lot of deceptive speed and he's just a big guy. You see him out there, he kind of looks more like a DK Metcalf, kind like a Joe Nagata. He's big like that. But he's going to be a great tool. I think as long as he gets the offense down, he's going to be marvelous. He's going to be a great receiver for us."



Oddsmakers like his chances to have a bounce-back junior season. Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).





