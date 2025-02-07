Clemson Tigers Hire Respected Wide Receivers Coach as New Offensive Analyst
Lonnie Galloway, a long-time member of former North Carolina coach Mack Brown’s staff, has joined the Clemson Tigers footballs staff as an offensive analyst, reported multiple outlets including The State.
Galloway broke the news himself, posting a photo of himself to social media wearing a Tigers hat and golf shirt. For the moment, he is listed in Clemson’s university directory as a volunteer coach.
The State and other outlets reported that his role will be to serve as an analyst for the offensive side of the ball, where he has vast experience as a wide receivers coach.
The Tigers made no formal announcement about the hire.
Galloway was most recently on Brown’s staff, where he joined the Tar Heels in 2018 as a wide receivers coach. Brown promoted him to assistant head coach in 2021 and then passing game coordinator in 2023.
He was caught in the turnover to new coach Bill Belichick, who replaced Brown after he retired.
Before the Tar Heels, he spent three seasons with Louisville as its wide receivers coach. During that time, the Cardinals had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, with quarterback Lamar Jackson winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy.
He has two separate stints at West Virginia (2008-10, 2013-15). During his first stint, he helped recruit Tavon Austin to the program. During his second stint, he was instrumental in the rise of wide receiver Kevin White. Austin and Alford became all-Americans.
He also coached at Wake Forest. While at Louisville he was disciplined in the infamous “Wakey Leaks” play-sharing scandal. He reportedly accepted some Wake Forest play-calling information from a former colleague, Tommy Elrod. Galloway was suspended for a bowl game but not fired and remained at Louisville.
As a college football player, he was a quarterback at Western Carolina who threw for more than 5,000 career yards and was named all-Southern Conference first team in 1993.
The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season, one in which Clemson got back into the ACC championship game, where they beat SMU on last-second field goal. That win cleared the Tigers’ path back to the College Football Playoff, which expanded to 12 teams for the first time.
The Tigers are expected to return several of their top offensive players from a season ago, led by Cade Klubnik, who had the best season of his collegiate career and fashioned himself into a Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2025 season.