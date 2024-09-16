All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Hosting Star High School Recruit for Visit vs. NC State Wolfpack

A member of the 2026 class will be visiting the Clemson Tigers for their ACC opener vs. the NC State Wolfpack.

Kenneth Teape

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; The logo of the Clemson Tigers is seen on a football helmet during the second half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Clemson Tigers at Alumni Stadium. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Clemson Tigers are set to return to the gridiron after their bye week in a massive matchup against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Coming into the season, both teams were expected to challenge atop the conference and for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Drubbings at the hands of SEC foes have dampened their lookouts a bit.

In their season opener, Clemson was manhandled by the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, losing 34-3. In their second game of the season, the Wolfpack got ran off the field by the Tennessee Volunteers, 51-10.

Both responded well in their following contests.

The Tigers received a historic performance from quarterback Cade Klubnik in a 66-20 rout of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. North Carolina State defeated Louisiana Tech 30-20 to create some positive momentum.

Their Week 4 clash at Memorial Stadium is a big one as each program will be looking to keep the good times rolling. There is also a battle brewing between the programs off the field.

Offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, a member of the 2026 class hailing from Durham (N.C) South Garner will be in attendance for the game.

He is a highly touted prospect, measuring 6’6” and 290 pounds.

Coming in at No. 45 nationally and No. 8 among players at his position, he is currently ranked No. 5 in North Carolina. Ogboko is a priority target for both Clemson and the Wolfpack and has received 22 total offers.

This will be his first visit to Death Valley, but he has been present for games each team has played already this season.

In the season opener, he was in attendance in Atlanta for the Tigers matchup against Georgia as his brother, Nnamdi Ogboko is a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.

Before that game, he was in Raliegh as North Carolina State played their opener against Western Carolina on Thursday evening. He was also in attendance for their tough performance against the Volunteers.

This matchup on Saturday could have a major impact on the decision he makes down the road on where to play collegiately. As if the stakes weren’t already high, there is a little extra juice for the ACC rivals.

