Clemson Tigers in Great Standing with New Quarterback Offer
The Clemson Tigers have been exploring the recruiting pool for quarterback talent.
Not too long ago, they secured a commitment from four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds. Now, they have made another intriguing offer in the 2026 recruiting class.
Brock Bradley, a three-star quarterback hailing from Spain Park, Alabama, has been experiencing camp with Clemson since the seventh grade. He has now been given an offer from Dabo Swinney and company.
Bradley spoke out about how the offer was made from Swinney.
“He’s been calling me since camp, checking in on me. But he texted me at the beginning of the week saying he was going to be calling me on Thursday night. So I was kind of expecting it. Then he called me and he offered.”
Being able to get an offer from the Tigers and Swinney meant a lot to Bradley.
“I was super-excited. Obviously, the Clemson offer is super-special to anyone because they offer not a lot of guys. So it was a cool feeling for coach Swinney to show that he believes in me.”
Also, Bradley opened up about where Clemson stands among the other schools that have shown interest in him. It's very clear that the school has a good shot to land him when it's all said and done.
“They’re definitely near the top. Without a doubt. I’ve watched Clemson for quite a while and coach Swinney and coach Riley’s track record of developing quarterbacks, they’ve done that at a high level. That definitely puts them pretty high on my board.”
Clearly, the presence of Swinney will be a big factor for Bradley as he continues through his decision process. He could not have spoken out more glowingly about both Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
It will be interesting to see if the Tigers are able to secure a commitment from Bradley. Bringing in two quarterbacks in the 2026 class would definitely be a wise move.
Bradley and Reynolds competing with each other for the starting job down the road would be an excellent situation for Clemson.
At least at this point in time, the Tigers have made a big impact on Bradley and they appear to be close to the top of the list to bring him onboard.