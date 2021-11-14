Clemson Tigers In The Pros: Trevor Lawrence Looking To Build Winning Streak

Trevor Lawrence is looking to win his second in a row, Mike Williams in action and more!



Last week was pretty nice to a pair of former Tigers. We pointed out that Hunter Renfrow could have an increased role with Henry Ruggs III gone and he did. Renfrow scored early for the Raiders. Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Buffalo Bills, as crazy as it sounds.

That means Trevor Lawrence picked up his second career win. Lawrence battled through an ankle injury, but will be good to go against the Colts this Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)

Jaguars have two wins on the season and are looking to put together their first win streak of the season. Lawrence is starting after the injury scare last week and will be good to go. This game comes as a chance for Jacksonville to pick up a divisional win.

Colts allow 260 passing yards a game, so Lawrence could go for a good day with the way the Colts defense has allowed teams to pass the ball. On the season Lawrence has three games with at least 260 passing yards.

Lawrence did not have a touchdown last week, so this game will be a good one to bounce back with. If the Jaguars lose this one it should be due to the fact that the defense was not good enough. Teams have scored at Will against the Jaguars, even the New York Jets.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3.0)

Last week the Chargers edged the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 27-24. Justin Herbert and the passing offense was very good, though Mike Williams had just two catches.

The last three games have been quiet since Williams had 165 yards against the Cleveland Browns, a game the Chargers won. Perhaps this is the week the Williams churns out another big performance.

With the AFC being a very tight race the Chargers can’t let up now. The AFC West is a tight race with all teams 5-4 or better.

The Chargers currently hold the top odds of winning their division according to FanDuel at +140.

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Along with the Chargers, these two teams are very much in the mix to take the AFC West. Raiders fell last week and badly need this game to keep the ship sailing.

Last week Renfrow scored on a 2-yard touchdown reaction. The Raiders are going to continue to lean on Renfrow’s receiving abilities with Ruggs no longer in the picture.

On the year Renfrow has 448 receiving yards which leads the Raiders among wide receivers. In 2020 Renfrow seen a career high 656 yards in just his second season. The Clemson product is on pace to break that with ease, perhaps within the next month.

Chiefs defense is among the league’s worst, watch out for Renfrow and the Raiders offense.