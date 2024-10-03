Clemson Tigers Inside Top-20 In Latest College Football Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers continue to win under head coach Dabo Swinney.
The veteran coach is in his 15th season with the program and has led the Tigers to six Playoff appearances, and four National Championship appearances with two of those resulting in a trophy being brought home.
After what can only be considered a down year for a team with the caliber of Clemson last season going 9-4, the program is right back in the thick of things after a 3-1 September with their only loss coming on the road in week one to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Since dropping that game 34-3, the Tigers have won three consecutive contests, scoring 40 or more points in each while allowing 35 or less.
It has been a fun season to watch to this point, and it has seen Clemson rise in the rankings week after week, even gaining more recognition in college football power rankings across the nation.
In Chris Vannini's latest college football power rankings for The Athletic, Clemson rose four spots to 13th after their 40-14 victory over the Stanford Cardinal last Saturday, which saw them move to 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
The Tigers' third conference game of the year is coming this week against the Florida State Seminoles, which should see the program leave with another easy win and a 4-1 record while 3-0 in the conference.
The program's success this season has been largely one-sided, with the offense carrying the load, despite the massive disparity in points scored and points allowed.
Offensively, Clemson ranks sixth in the conference in yards per game (457), sixth in passing yards per game (277.8), seventh in rushing yards per game (179.3), and fourth in points per game (42.0).
Defensively, the Tigers rank 16th in the conference in yards allowed per game (401.8), ninth in passing yards allowed per game (218.5), 16th in rushing yards allowed per game (183.3), and 12th in points allowed per game (25.8).
It took two early takeaways in the red zone for Clemson to stay out front in the first half of Saturday's game against the Cardinal, and if it were not for those, the score would have been much closer.
The Tigers' offense is not one to take lightly, as it can make its way up and down the field with ease at any given moment.
There is plenty of room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball, however, and with Dabo Swinney at the helm, you can guarantee that it is a point of emphasis in practice.