Clemson Tigers Kickoff Time Revealed for Game vs. Stanford
The Clemson Tigers have announced via social media that their upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal at Memorial Stadium on September 28 will take place under the lights at 7 p.m. EST.
It will be the second home game of the year for the Tigers after they host North Carolina State this week in the official home opener. For Stanford, the Cardinal are off to a 1-1 start following a loss to TCU in their Friday night season opener at home 34-27. They did defeat Cal Poly last week in a dominating 41-7 victory and have a tough matchup this week on the road against Syracuse in another Friday night showdown.
Clemson's home opening game this week against NC State will be played at 12 p.m. EST before Stanford comes to town, but after the matchup against the Cardinal, the Tigers will hit the road in consecutive weeks and not return back to Memorial Stadium until October 19 against Virginia. The following week presents one of the marquee home games of the year against current No. 19 Louisville. Of course, the Tigers finish things off at home against South Carolina in a game where as always, tensions will be high.
The game against the Cardinal is a particularly interesting one as the first-ever matchup between the two schools within the SEC. They have played once before, but not since the 1986 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, a game that ended in a victory for the Tigers by a score of 27-21 after nearly blowing a 27-0 halftime lead.
Infamously, the ACC added Stanford during this offseason along with California and SMU, a move that perfectly illustrated the ridiculous state that the sport of college football is currently in. Exactly how long this new ACC 'rivalry' stands remains to be seen as rumors of the return of the Pac 12 continue to swirl, but for now, this is a game that will count in the standings when all is said and done.
Surely the Tiger faithful will show an extremely warm welcome to their new Atlantic Coast brethren, albeit from the Pacific Coast.