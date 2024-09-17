Clemson Tigers Kickoff Time Revealed for Game vs. Stanford

Come on home Sept. 28 for another night in Death Valley.



Kickoff time announced:

🏈: Clemson vs. Stanford

📆: Saturday, Sept. 28

📍: Death Valley

⏰: 7 p.m. ET

📺: ESPN



🎟️: https://t.co/TEtZTsa7iG pic.twitter.com/7HSYuOWPag