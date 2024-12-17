Clemson Tigers Land Portal Transfer Tristan Smith to Bolster Wide Receiver Corps
The Clemson Tigers are getting prepared for a big game against the Texas Longhorns, but they are working on improving their team for 2025 as well.
It is a big week for the Tigers as they are playing in the first-round of the newly expanded College Football Playoff. With their win in the ACC Title Game, Clemson was able to secure their spot in the CFP. However, they are the lowest seeded team in the field, and will be playing a very talented Longhorns team.
While Dabo Swinney and company are getting prepared for the game, they have also been working on recruiting and the transfer portal.
The Tigers have been very against using the portal in the past to improve their team, and it is one of the reasons why some believe they haven’t been a true title contender in recent years. However, that has all changed, as they have brought in wide receiver Tristan Smith from the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
This is the first time in the history of the program that they have brought in a transfer player from a skill position, and it could mark a change in philosophy.
Since Clemson lost two wide receivers in the portal, adding Smith is certainly a good move. Furthermore, due to wide receiver Antonio Williams having an excellent season in 2024, he might look to test the waters of the NFL after the season.
Smith is a very intriguing player at the wide receiver position. At 6’5” and over 200lbs, he has a ton of size. This could be really beneficial for the Tigers next season, as they could use a big body like his in the red zone.
Last season with the Redhawks, the junior wideout totaled 76 receptions, 934 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. With experience already, he should be able to come in and help right away next season for the Tigers.
If Williams decides to stay next season, Clemson could have a really strong trio of wide receivers with him, Smith, and Bryant Wesco Jr. The duo of Williams and Wesco have already started to gain some attention with the improvement of Wesco throughout the season.
Furthermore, adding Smith will not only improve their depth at the position, but he will help provide talented insurance.
This is a pretty big change for the Tigers and Swinney, as it will be interesting to see if the junior wideout is just the first of many potential transfers.